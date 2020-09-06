Quiz: Name all 19 English football club suffixes before the clock runs out

Good luck.

For this football quiz, can you name all 19 English club suffixes before the clock runs out?

In the four professional divisions in England – the Premier League, the Championship, League One and League Two – there are currently 19 different suffixes.

Crystal Palace does not count, as it is the name of a place, rather than a regularly used suffix for English clubs.

A ‘suffix’ is the last word in a football club’s name. Some will be easy to guess, such as Manchester or Newcastle United, while others will require a bit more thought.

You have five minutes to try correctly guess them all.

Good luck, and let us know what score you get.





Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

