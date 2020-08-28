Quiz: Name every Champions League-winning captain

Can you name every Champions League-winning captain before the clock runs out?

Since the European Cup was reformatted as the Champions League in 1992, 25 players have captained their team to victory in the tournament.

You have six minutes to name them all in this football quiz.

We have provided the team each respective player captained to win the Champions League, and the year of the victory.

In some cases, the Champions League-winning captain was not the club’s captain at the time they won the tournament. For example, in 1999, when Manchester United won the trophy, Roy Keane, the club captain, did not play in the final due to suspension.

So, we’re looking for you to name the winning captain of each team in the Champions League final, rather than the respective club captain.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.





If the quiz does not display above, just click here. (Originally published on July 30, 2020).

Read More About: Champions League, Quiz