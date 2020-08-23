Six players have achieved this feat.

Can you name the players who have scored in both the Europa League final and the Champions League final?

Six players have scored in both finals. You have five minutes to name them before the clock runs out.

The only clue we have provided is the name of the club each respective player scored for in either the Champions League final or Europa League final.

Some of these players scored in the finals before the European Cup was rebranded as the Champions League, and the Uefa Cup was rebranded as the Europa League.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

Name the players to score in the Champions League final & the Europa League final





If the quiz does not display above, just click here. Statistic via Rich Jolly.

