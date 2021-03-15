Quiz: Can you name every Liverpool player to score in a Champions League final?

We’re looking for seven players in this Liverpool quiz.

With Liverpool about to start a new Champions League campaign, Jurgen Klopp will be looking to take his team into the final for the third time in four different seasons and we have a quiz to mark the occasion.

After defeat to Real Madrid in the 2017/18 campaign, the Reds lifted the biggest prize in European football for the sixth time in their history by beating Spurs in the 2018/19 final in Madrid.

In the history of the club, Liverpool have won the European Cup/Champions League six times but we’re only interested in the Champions League finals.

Since the Champions League was introduced in the 92-93 season, Liverpool have contested four finals but can you name the players who scored for the Reds in the showpiece matches?

You have four minutes to name seven players.

Go!

