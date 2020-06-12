Quiz: Name Every European Championship Top Scorer Since 1996

Euro was originally scheduled to start on June 12, before the tournament’s forced postponement as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The European Championships will now instead take place next summer, with 24 teams set to vie for the chance to be crowned the best national team on the continent.

The tournament has seen the likes of Spain, Portugal and France triumph over the years and has also lent itself to a fair share of surprises since the inaugural Championships in 1960.

But how well do you remember some of the European Championships’ top marksmen?

We’re giving you five minutes to name every top scorer at the Euros since 1996. To help you along the way we’ve included the nation each player played with as well as the number of goals they managed.

Good luck and let us know what score you get. If the quiz fails to load click here.





