Quiz: Name The Top 30 Irish Goalscorers In Premier League History

Irish players have always had a massive part to play in the Premier League ever since it’s inaugural season in 1992/1993.

They have captained their side to league titles, helped their clubs stave off relegation, fired their teams into European competitions.

Many have had a huge impact.

But what Irish players have made the biggest impact in front of goal?

We’re giving you eight minutes to name the top 30 Irish goalscorers in Premier League history. You’ll notice that there are 36 names to fill in and this is due to more than one player having scored a certain number of goals.

For example, if eight is the number of goals the 30th highest scored, then every player who scored eight goals is included below for fairness.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not work properly below click here.





*Stats courtesy of PremierLeague.com.

______

