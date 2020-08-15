Quiz: Can you name the most expensive goalkeepers in football history?

This one is tough.

Over the years, countless goalkeepers have moved clubs for huge fees. Some have been successes while others have struggled.

But how well do you remember some of the most expensive goalkeepers?

We’re giving you five minutes to name the 20 most expensive goalkeepers in football history.

To give you a clue we’ve included the price* and the club that bought them. If the quiz fails to load below click here.

Good luck and let us know how you do.





*Transfer figures courtesy of transfermarkt.com.

