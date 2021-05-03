Can you get top marks in our ultimate Liverpool quiz of the 2000s?

How well do you remember Liverpool in the 2000s?

Despite not clinching the Premier League during this decade, the 2000s were a largely fruitful time for Liverpool which saw them achieve success in Europe by way of the Champions League and the UEFA Cup.

The Reds also lifted the FA Cup and the League Cup in a decade that saw the emergence of Steven Gerrard, the arrival of Fernando Torres and the Rafa Benitez era.

To test your knowledge we have compiled 20 questions and hints about Liverpool during the 2000s, and you have five minutes to try correctly guess them all.

You have five minutes and if the quiz does not display below, just click here.

The ultimate Liverpool in the 2000s quiz.





Originally published on May 30, 2020.

