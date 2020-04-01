Quiz: Can You Name The 22-Man Ireland Squad From Italia 90?

The European Championships may be postponed for another year, but now is the ideal time to take a trip down memory lane with the Boys in Green.

In 1990, Ireland, led by Jack Charlton, reached their first-ever World Cup finals as they finished second to Spain in their qualifying group, losing just one game and conceded only two goals through the eight matches.

In the tournament itself, they were handed a very challenging group which contained both England and the Netherlands as well as Egypt.

Charlton’s men began with a solid 1-1 draw against England in their opener but were held to a scoreless draw in what looked to be their most winnable game against Egypt.

In their third and final group game they faced the Netherlands and despite going a goal down, they fought back to secure a 1-1 draw and reach the tournament’s last 16.

It was there they met the challenge of Romania and despite neither side managing to break the deadlock after 90 minutes and extra-time, the Boys in Green triumphed in what has become an iconic penalty shootout.

Toto Schillaci’s goal for Italy in the quarter-final put an end to Ireland’s dreams of a last four spot, but Italia 90 is still widely regarded as Irish football’s finest hour on the international stage.

But how well do you remember the 22-man squad Jack Charlton picked ahead of the tournament?

We’re giving you six minutes to name all 22 members of the Ireland squad from the 1990 World Cup finals in Italy. We’ve stuck down the clubs each player was with at the time to give you a clue.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz does not work properly below click here.





_____

If you liked that quiz, and want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

All The New Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

_____