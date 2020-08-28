Quiz: Name the winners of these European leagues for the 19/20 season

This will test your European football knowledge.

How well do you remember the 2019/2020 season?

It may have been the longest season in recent memory for most leagues, but how well do you remember some of the winners?

We’re giving you five minutes to name the winners of these 15 European leagues for the 2019/2020 season. This is tricky but if you know your European football you should be doing well.

Good luck and let us know how you do. If the quiz fails to load click here.





