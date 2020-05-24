Quiz: Name Every Team To Win The NBA Championship Since 1990

How well do you know your NBA champions of the last 30 years?

Last week, we asked you to name all 30 teams that play in the NBA, however this time we’ve decided to make it just a little bit tougher.

We’re giving you a total of five minutes to name every team to have won an NBA Championship since 1990.

Some teams will have, of course, won multiple titles. But you’ll only have to fill the name in once and either city or team name will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not load properly click here.





