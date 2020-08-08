Quiz: Name every Manchester United number 7 in the Premier League era

How well do you remember your Manchester United number 7s?

Jadon Sancho could be the man to revive the legendary jersey at Old Trafford, but how well do you know United number 7s gone by?

We’re giving you just three minutes to name every Manchester United number 7 in the Premier League era.

It’s tricky but there aren’t too many to get so haven’t provided any clues.

Good luck and let us know how you do. If the quiz fails to load click here.





