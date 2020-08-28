Quiz: Name Arsenal’s XI from the 8-2 defeat to Manchester United

A dark day for the Gunners.

Can you name the Arsenal starting XI from their infamous 8-2 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in August of 2011?

It has become one of the most iconic games in Premier League history. And a day that truly cemented how far behind their Manchester rivals Arsenal had fallen.

Going into the 2011/2012 season, there were major changes in the Arsenal squad. Key players such as Gael Clichy, Samir Nasri and Cesc Fabregas all departed the club for pastures new.

The clash against United was Arsenal’s third game of the Premier League season. But they had failed to win their first two. Arsenal drew the campaign opener against Newcastle before a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool at The Emirates.

Wenger’s new squad evidently took time to gel, and never was it more telling than August 28th when they visited Old Trafford.

United dominated proceedings throughout. When Danny Welbeck, Ashley Young and Wayne Rooney gave the home side a 3-0 lead with just 41 minutes gone, Arsenal fans knew they would be in for an extremely long afternoon.

The second-half was worse from an Arsenal perspective. Rooney completed his hat-trick, while the away side missed a penalty and were reduced to ten men in one of the worst drubbings of the Wenger era.

They would go on to pick up their first win of the campaign the following week against Swansea and ended up finishing third in the Premier League table behind United and the eventual champions Manchester City.

But what did Arsenal‘s squad look like in August 2011?

You have five minutes to name Arsenal’s starting team from that infamous day.

The only clue we have given is the squad number of each player. (You just have to enter their surnames in the box below).

Good luck and let us know what score you get.





If the quiz does not display above, just click here.

(Originally published on January 30, 2020).

