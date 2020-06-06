Pundit Arena Daily Sports Brainteaser Challenge – Day 13

Welcome to day 13 of the Pundit Arena daily sports brainteaser challenge.

Each day, we’ll give you a sporting brainteaser question and you have to guess the correct answer before the time runs out.

You have five minutes to try to answer the question.

Your lunchtime is sorted! This is another tricky instalment! 👇https://t.co/urX7S6F7mf — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 4, 2020

The brainteaser is designed to test your sporting knowledge. But, of course, all questions are easy if you know the answer, so the difficulty is bound to vary each day.

Be sure to let us know how you do and to challenge your friends. However, try your best to not reveal the answer if you guess it correctly.

Get your brain working this Friday morning! Once again we've put you to the test with this one 🤔👇https://t.co/YkcMJ6mCun — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) June 5, 2020

Today’s question is: What is the only team in the English & Scottish leagues whose name starts with 5 consonants?

A constant is every letter in the alphabet other than A, E, I, O and U – which are vowels.

If the brainteaser does not display below, just click here. And if you missed yesterday’s edition, just click here.





If you enjoyed that brainteaser, why not try our daily sports quiz. Enjoy.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.