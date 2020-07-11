Can You Name Every Republic Of Ireland Football Manager?

Jack Charlton will forever be remembered as the man who galvanised football in this nation.

Before the English World Cup winner came along, Ireland had not competed in a major tournament for well over three decades. Nine years after his arrival, Charlton left having guided Ireland to a first major tournament in Euro ’88 followed by back-to-back FIFA World Cup finals appearances in 1990 and 1994.

In this latest quiz what we want to know is how many Republic of Ireland managers can you name? We’ve made 1969 the cut-off point as that was the year that the Republic of Ireland manager was first given full control of team selections.

You have five minutes to correctly name all 11 managers. No need for first names as surnames will suffice. Good luck and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz does not display properly just click here.





