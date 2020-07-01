Can You Name Ireland’s Olympic Gold Winners?

Competing at the Olympic Games is the pinnacle for any sportsperson.

As a nation, Ireland has a very proud tradition of competing at the Olympic Games and we hold our Olympians in the highest of regard. However, we are not a heavy hitter when it comes to the world’s greatest sporting event.

Since the turn of the 20th century, Ireland have won nine Olympic gold medals thanks to six different athletes dating back to 1928.

What we want to know is how well good is your knowledge of our country’s Olympic gold medal winners. Can you name the six athletes to take home Olympic gold while competing under the Irish flag?

We are only including athletes who won Olympic Gold competing under the Irish flag so those born in Ireland who represented other countries are not included. Neither are the likes of John Pius Boland who won double Olympic gold in the first-ever games in 1896 but competed under the Union flag, before having it promptly changed with the pre-tricolour Irish flag according to reports.

You have five minutes to name all six. Good luck and let us know how you get on. If the quiz does not display below, click here.

