Can You Name These Five FA Cup Winning Captains?

The FA Cup final takes place this weekend with Chelsea and Arsenal facing off this at Wembley

Both London clubs have a rich history in the competition having won it multiple times.

Both clubs are represented heavily in this quiz. What we want to know is can you name the five players to have captained an FA Cup-winning side more than once since 1990?

You’ve only three minutes to get all five captains. No need for full names as surnames will suffice.

here If the quiz does not display below, click. Good luck and let us know how you get on.





