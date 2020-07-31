Can You Name These Five FA Cup Winning Captains?

The FA Cup final takes place this weekend with Chelsea and Arsenal facing off this at Wembley
Both London clubs have a rich history in the competition having won it multiple times.
Both clubs are represented heavily in this quiz. What we want to know is can you name the five players to have captained an FA Cup-winning side more than once since 1990?
You’ve only three minutes to get all five captains. No need for full names as surnames will suffice.
Here are the previous editions of the daily sports quiz for you to try. Enjoy.
Pundit Arena Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 1
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 2
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 3
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 4
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 5
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 6
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 7
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 8
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 9
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 10
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 11
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 12
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 13
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 14
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 15
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 16
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 17
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 18
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 19
Daily Sports Quiz Challenge – Day 20
If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.
Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.
Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.
Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.