Quiz: Name these seven Europa League-winning managers

With the Europa League down to the final four, it’s anybody’s guess which boss will etch their name into the history books as a Europa League-winning manager.

On Sunday evening, Manchester United and Sevilla face off for a place in this year’s Europa League final. Following that, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will go head-to-head in the other semi-final on Monday.

Each of the four clubs have won the competition before but none of the current managers can claim to be a Europa League-winning manager.

In the history of the tournament dating back to its UEFA Cup days, multiple high profile bosses have led their side to victory on more than once occasion.

Can you name these seven multiple Europa League-winning managers?

We’re giving you five minutes to name all seven managers.

Good luck and let us know how you get on. If the quiz does not display below click here.





If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captains Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Read More About: europa league winning managers, europa league wuiz, Quiz