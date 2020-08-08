Can you name the Chelsea XI from this famous win over Bayern Munich?

Chelsea face Bayern Munich on Saturday in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Frank Lampard’s side will be eager to get back on the pitch following last week’s FA Cup final defeat to Arsenal.

However the Stamford Bridge outfit have a 3-0 deficit to overturn on the road. Chelsea are also winless in their last seven Champions League away games.

While the odds are stacked against Chelsea, they have completed a famous victory over the German giants at the Allianz Arena.

The famous win came as Chelsea overcame the odds to defeat Bayern Munich on their home patch in the 2012 Champions League final.

Can you name the Chelsea starting XI from that Champions League final victory over Bayern Munich? That’s what we’re asking you today.

You have five minutes to name the 11 players who started for Chelsea on that famous night.

You have five minutes to name the 11 players who started for Chelsea on that famous night.





