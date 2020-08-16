Quiz: Name the clubs with the most Champions League defeats

We’ve reached the semi-final stages of the Champions League and not many would have predicted the final four.

PB Leipzig and Lyon join PSG and Bayern Munich in the final four with each feeling they can win the greatest prize in club football. Meanwhile, heavy hitters such as Barcelona and Manchester City have fallen following high profile Champions League defeats.

While the season was disrupted due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2019/2020 Champions League campaign is remembered for the underdog stories that have prevailed.

Lots of clubs like Lyon have been Champions League regulars in the past without ever getting the rewards. That is the focus of today’s quiz.

🤔 Who scored the best goal in the quarter-finals? 🔝 Joshua Kimmich (vs Barcelona)

🔝 Luis Suárez (vs Bayern)

🔝 Maxwel Cornet (vs Manchester City)

Can you name the 15 clubs with the most Champions League defeats?

We’re giving you seven minutes to name all 15. Some of the big guns are included but the list is stacked with frequent Champions League participants who rarely make it beyond the group stages.

Good luck and let us know how you get on. If the quiz does not display below. Click here.





