Quiz: Can You Name The 2014 Gaelic Football All-Star Team?

Like much of the previous decade, 2014 is most memorable for an event involving the Dublin footballers.

Only, unlike most other memories, it does not involve them winning as 2014 was the last time that the current five-in-a-row champions lost in championship football.

The Dubs fell to a shock defeat in the All-Ireland semi-final against a rampant Donegal side who tore open a gaping Dublin defence to fire past Stephen Cluxton on three occasions.

Donegal would go on to contest an All-Ireland final, looking to claim their second title in three seasons, however, they fell short on the day as Kerry extended their lead atop the Gaelic football roll of honour with their 37th title.

What we want to know is can you name the All-Star Gaelic football select side following the 2014 All-Ireland football championship? You have 15 players to name and we are giving you five minutes to name them all.

We’ve made it easier for you by providing the county team relative to each position while there is no need to give the player’s full name, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If you liked this quiz, try out our 2010, 2011, 2012 & 2013 All-Star quizzes.

_____





