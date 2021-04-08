Quiz: Name every golfer to have won The Masters winner since 2000

How well do you know your Masters history?

The Masters is finally upon us.

And to mark the return of golf’s most exciting major, we’ve decided to test your knowledge of the Masters in the 21st century.

The Masters: Name every winner of the major tournament since 2000.

Can you name every Masters winner since the year 2000?

We’re giving you five minutes to provide 20 answers. To help you out, we’ve given you the nationality of each golfer.

Good luck and make sure to let us know how you got on. If the quiz fails to load, please click here.

(Originally published on November 9, 2020).

