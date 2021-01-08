Can you name every teenager to have played at least five Premier League games for Manchester United since 2000?

In this quiz, you have 10 minutes to name the youngest footballers to have turned out for United at least five times in the Premier League since the turn of the millennium.

There are a couple of important stipulations. We have only included players who made their debut after the start of 2000, and they have all played at least five times in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

Easy enough? You’d think, but there may be a few that will catch out even the most ardent United fan. We have included a hint – the initials of each player.

There are 30 players in total.

Good luck – and remember to let us know how you got on and share the quiz with your friends.

If the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly then click here.

