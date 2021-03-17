Quiz: Name every Ireland player to feature in 2018 Six Nations win over England

You’ll get 10 minutes for this one.

Remember when we could celebrate St. Patrick’s Day? Good times.

And if you’re a lover of both pints and sport, St. Patrick’s Day 2018 was one of the greatest in recent memory.

It was a glorious day for the Ireland rugby team, who clinched the Grand Slam in immensely satisfying fashion with a resounding 24-15 win over England at Twickenham.

To mark three years since that momentous triumph, we’re putting your memory to the test.

In this quiz, we want you to name every player that featured for Ireland at Twickenham that day, including replacements.

We have given you 10 minutes to do it.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz fails to load, click here.

