Quiz: Can you name every Masters snooker winner since 2000?

Can you name every Masters snooker winner since 2000?

It’s Masters week and snooker’s best have descended on Milton Keynes’ Marshall Arena for the first big tournament of 2021.

The Masters always makes for great TV. While we love the World Championship, the quickfire nature of the 16-man tournament (the first three rounds are best of 11 frames before the best-of-19 final) guarantees thrills, spills and upsets.

In this quiz, we are giving you five minutes to name every Masters winner since 2000.

There are 12 players to get in total. If you tune into the Masters every year, you should get close to full marks, but one or two players may escape your memory.

Good luck! Make sure to let us know how you get on – and challenge your friends.

If the quiz does not display above, just click here.

