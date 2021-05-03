Quiz: Name every player to have scored a penalty for Man United in the Premier League era

Can you name every player to have scored a penalty for Manchester United in the Premier League era?

Since the Premier League began in 1992, Manchester United have scored their fair share of penalties.

Over the last couple of years, aided somewhat by the introduction of VAR, the Red Devils have been awarded more spot-kicks than any other Premier League team, with 26 since January 1, 2019.

However, United were of course scoring penalties long before VAR.

In fact, 22 players have scored from the spot for them since the Premier League’s inception in 1992 – and we’re asking you to name them all.

You will have 10 minutes to answer all 22. To help you out a little bit, we have provided the nationality of each penalty scorer.

And just to reiterate, we’re looking for players who have scored – not just taken – a Premier League penalty, so FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League etc do not count.

Most of them will be easy enough to get, but one or two may catch you out. Good luck and let us know how you get on!

And if the quiz isn’t displaying for you properly, click here.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: Manchester United, Quiz