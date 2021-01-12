Can you name the line-ups from Man United and Liverpool’s last FA Cup clash?

Manchester United and Liverpool meet twice every season in the league, but cup matches pitting the rivals against each other are few and far between.

In fact, the last time United and Liverpool faced off in the FA Cup was January 2012.

United and Liverpool, who currently occupy the top two spots in the Premier League, will face off for a place in the FA Cup fifth round at Old Trafford later this month (they also play each other at Anfield in the league this Sunday).

In this quiz, we are giving you five minutes to name the line-ups from their last FA Cup fourth-round meeting in 2012.

Liverpool won the game 2-1 at Anfield en route to that season’s final at Wembley, which they lost 2-1 to Chelsea.

To help you out, we have provided the squad numbers for the players at the time of the match.

Let us know what score you get, and make sure to challenge your friends. Good luck.

If the quiz fails to load click here.

