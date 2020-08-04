Quiz: Name this season’s top scorers across Europe’s top five leagues

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the top scorers in Europe’s top five domestic leagues in the 2019/20 season so far.

Each player has scored 17 or more goals in the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Serie A or Bundesliga.

As a hint, we have included the domestic competition each player plays in. Also included is the number of goals they have scored this season.

You will have six minutes to name the top 25 scorers in Europe. As always, you do not need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display correctly, click here.





