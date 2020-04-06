Quiz: Can You Link All-Ireland Winning Manager To Victorious Year?

When it comes to All-Ireland success, managers are revered and hailed as much as the players that battle it out on the field.

Together with their backroom team, it is a culmination of years of their work, expertise, and dedication, that brings about glory to a county.

Some were successful on the pitch as players, some weren’t but any manager who has experienced All-Ireland success with a team has written themselves into GAA folklore.

In today’s hurling quiz, we are paying tribute to those county hurling bosses. We have supplied the year and we want you to name the All-Ireland winning manager.

You will have six minutes to name all 12 managers. You do not need to include their full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





To try out our other GAA quizzes, click below.

How well do you know the history of the GAA?

Name the five hurlers to have won nine All-Ireland medals

Name the top scorers in the history of championship football

How well do you remember Dublin’s dominant decade?

Name the hurlers to win All-Stars as forwards and backs

Name the top 10 All-Star award winners in GAA history

Name every Footballer of the Year from the last decade

Name every club champion from 2010-2019

Name every Hurler of the Year from the last decade

Name the hurlers to have won All-Irelands in three separate decades