Quiz: Name The Top Goal Scorers In The Premier League This Season

Liverpool have already lifted the trophy but with one round of games left to play, the race for this season’s Premier League Golden Boot is still very much alive.

In our latest football quiz, we want you to name the league’s top scorers so far in the 2019/20 season.

23 players received an official medal last night 🏠Name them πŸ‘‡https://t.co/Nb5PWk8lZN — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) July 23, 2020

There are 24 players to name in total, each having scored 10 goals or more throughout this season’s Premier League.

As a hint, we have included the number of goals each player has scored.

You will have five minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and let us know what you get.





If the quiz does not display properly above, click here.

