Can You Name The 15 Hurlers With Most Championship Appearances?

In 2018, the record for the most championship appearances was broken hailing another significant moment in hurling’s history.

Players may be retiring at a younger age these days but with a more compact and full championship schedule, the number of players making a significant amount of appearances is growing.

Three players in history have made over 70 appearances, five players have accumulated more than 60 championship appearances while three sit on the 60 mark.

Today we’re quizzing you on the 15 hurlers who have made the most championship appearances.

You will have six minutes to complete the quiz. As a hint, we have included the years in which each player was active. You do not need to include their full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





