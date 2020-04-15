Can You Name The Iconic Football Team Of The Millennium?

Earlier this week, we quizzed you on your knowledge of the legendary Hurling Team of the Millennium and it proved to be a difficult task so now it’s time to see how you fair with the Gaelic Football team.

This wide-ranging, star-studded XV is comprised of players from eight different counties and is dominated by Kerry with six legends included. Their various careers spanned all across the 1900s.

So, think you have a good knowledge of Gaelic Football? Prove it by naming the Football Team of the Millennium.

You will have six minutes to complete the quiz. Unlike the hurling equivalent, we have included the county each player was from as a hint. You do not need to enter the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get. Don’t forget to check out some of our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





