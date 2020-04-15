Quiz: Can You Guess All Of These County GAA Crests?

How well do you know every county GAA team in Ireland?

Whether it’s from an avid interest in GAA or through primary school geography classes, we all think we know every county crest but now it’s time to find out for sure.

The task is simple – we give you all 32 crests that appear on GAA jerseys and you tick the corresponding county.

We have removed any wording that hints to the name of the county to make things trickier. There is no time limit so you can mull over each county crest for as long as it takes.

Good luck and let us know what you get. Don’t forget to check out some of our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.

