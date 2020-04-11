Quiz: Name The 15 Footballers With Most Championship Appearances

Earlier this week we quizzed you on the 15 hurlers with the most championship appearances and it proved very difficult so it’s time to see how you fare with footballers.

These 15 footballers have racked up 70 or more championship appearances with three still players still in action. They hail from five different counties and all, except one, have played within the last 20 years.

So it’s time to find out how well you’ve been paying attention to the Gaelic Football scene since the late 90s and quiz you on the 15 footballers with the most championship appearances.

You will have six minutes to complete the quiz. You do no need to include the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and remember to check out some of our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





To try out our other GAA quizzes, click below.

How well do you know the history of the GAA?

Name the five hurlers to have won nine All-Ireland medals

Name the top scorers in the history of championship football

Name every top scorer in hurling championship from last decade

How well do you remember Dublin’s dominant decade?

Name the hurlers to win All-Stars as forwards and backs

Name the top 10 All-Star award winners in GAA history

Name every Footballer of the Year from the last decade

Name every club champion from 2010-2019

Name every Hurler of the Year from the last decade

Name the hurlers to have won All-Irelands in three separate decades

Link the All-Ireland winning manager to the year

Can you name the 15 hurlers with the most championship appearances?