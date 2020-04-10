Quiz: How Well Do You Remember Classic 2010 All-Ireland Final?

With no live-action to keep us entertained, we’re diving into the archives to recall some of the best hurling moments in recent memory and quizzing you on them, starting with the 2010 All-Ireland final.

2020 marks the ten year anniversary since Tipperary defeated Kilkenny in the All-Ireland hurling final, famously stopping the Cats’ ‘Drive for Five’.

In a day that will live long in the memory of the Premier County fans, Lar Corbett scored a hat-trick as Liam Sheedy’s side took their revenge following their heartbreak the year previous.

In what was to be their first of three All-Ireland victories in the decade, the young Tipperary side dominated from start to finish, and while they only led by one-point at the break, Kilkenny were bound for defeat from the moment Henry Shefflin limped off in the first period.

Eoin Kelly eventually lifted the Liam MacCarthy Cup with the final scoring reading 4-17 to 1-18.

While Kilkenny reclaimed All-Ireland glory the following year, 2010 will remain a defining year for Tipperary hurling while no team has come as close to achieving five-in-a-row in the game since then.

Now it’s time to see how well you remember the 2010 All-Ireland final in our latest quiz.

Good luck and remember to check out some of our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

