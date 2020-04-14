Quiz: Can You Name The Legendary Hurling Team Of The Millennium?

Today’s hurling quiz is one for the purists.

We have gone through various Teams of the Year, moments of the decades, but now it’s time for the toughest test yet – the Hurling Team of the Millennium.

The impact made by these 15 legendary hurlers transcended through the decades and their legacy was forever cemented in GAA history when they were chosen to be part of an elite group, the best hurlers of the 1900s.

So, it’s time to test your historical hurling knowledge by quizzing you on the Team of the Millennium.

In previous quizzes, some challengers commented that including the county of each hurler made the quiz too easy, so instead of that, we have included the years in which the player was active as a hint. As you will see, only one player featured in the early stages of the 2000s.

You will have seven minutes to complete the quiz. As usual, you do not need to type the players’ full names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know how you get on. Don’t forget to check out some of our other GAA quizzes which are listed below.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





