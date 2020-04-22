Name The Ireland Side Who Famously Overcame England In 2007

With no sign of live rugby returning anytime soon, we’re delving once more into the archives to relive some of our favourite Irish rugby moments.

This time, we’re heading back to 2007 when Ireland claimed the Trible Crown but saw the Six Nations championship title slip agonisingly through their fingers, finishing second behind France on points difference.

Round one brought a win against Wales before Eddie O’Sullivan’s side fell to France in Croke Park. However, round three was the jewel in Ireland’s crown in 2007 as they demolished England 43-13 during a historic game at the headquarters of the GAA.

From the anthems to the tears, to the tries, everything about this clash stands out in the memories of Irish rugby fans. While the following round brought a win in Murrayfield and the Triple Crown, it was the English victory that proved the most significant result that year.

Now we are asking you to relive that day in your memory by quizzing you on the 22 players who featured for Ireland against England in Croke Park in 2007.

You will have seven minutes to name the starting XV and all the substitutes who were introduced. You do not need to include the players’ first names, surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display properly, click here.





