Quiz: Name the top 20 Premier League goalscorers of all time

Can you name the top 20 Premier League record goalscorers of all time?

The Premier League was founded on February 20th, 1992.

In the near 30 years that have followed since that momentous occasion, the league has prospered into one of the world’s most recognisable brands.

One of the key reasons behind the Premier League’s explosion in popularity has been the presence of great goalscorers from the very beginning.

The English top-flight has played host to some of the best forwards within the sport.

With that in mind, this quiz is designed to test your knowledge of the greatest goalscorers in Premier League history. There are 20 players to be named and you’ll have five minutes to name all of them.

To makes things easier for you, we’ve listed the nationalities and the goal tallies of the scorers in question.

All the figures are accurate to the time of writing.

All the best and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz fails to load, click here.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: Premier League, Quiz