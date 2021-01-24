Quiz: Name the top 15 most successful English football clubs of all time

Can you name the top 15 most successful English football clubs of all time?

Trophies matter and nobody can say otherwise. Clubs can be elevated into the upper echelons of immortality with every piece of silverware that’s added into their awards cabinet.

When analysing the most popular, powerful or richest clubs in the world, it’s hardly surprising that most of them have a vast array of trophies to their name.

With that in mind, we have prepared a quiz to test your knowledge on the most successful English clubs in terms of trophies won over their entire history.

You’ll have five minutes to guess the 15 teams. While securing full marks will be difficult, it’s far from impossible.

Some things to note before you do the quiz:

The trophies that count for the quiz are season-long competitions – so the Community Sheild and the UEFA Super Cup do not count. Only top-flight league titles count.

All the figures are accurate to the time of writing.

All the best and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz fails to load, click here.

