Can you name the top 10 most capped European footballers?

There are few things that bring a footballer greater joy than the chance to represent their nation on the international stage.

Cristiano Ronaldo — one of the greatest players of all time and the second-highest goalscorer on the international stage has spoken of his joy at donning his nation’s colours.

“It’s a pride to play for Portugal and every time I play like I’m doing it for the first time,” he said after scoring a 100 goals for his country.

Before you begin, we need to clarify some details. We are looking for the Top 10 most capped European male footballers.

In addition, most of these players have retired from the sport but a handful continue to ply their trade. The data used to make this quiz is accurate to when it went live in January 2021.

Finally, we’ve given you a helping hand by providing the total caps and nationality of the players in question. You’ll have five minutes to guess all ten footballers.

All the best – and remember to let us know how you got on and to tag your friends on Facebook.

If the quiz fails to load, please click here to play.

