Quiz: Can you name the starting XIs from Barcelona’s unforgettable 6-1 ‘Remontada’ against PSG in 2017?

Barcelona’s statement victory against Paris Saint-Germain on March 8, 2017 has gone down as one of the greatest nights in Champions League history.

PSG were drawn against the Blaugrana for the 2016-17 campaign’s Round of 16 matchups. Heading into the first leg of the tie, Barcelona were considered heavy favourites to progress to the quarter-finals.

However, on February 14, 2017, it was the French side who pulled off a remarkable victory at the Parc des Princes. Unai Emery’s men scored four goals on the night which, at the time, was Barcelona’s joint-heaviest defeat in the competition.

Heading into the second leg at the Nou Camp, hardly anybody gave Barcelona a chance of progressing to their tenth successive quarterfinals. In fact, before the game, no side had ever managed to overturn a 4+ goal deficit in a Champions League knockout tie.

History beckoned and Luis Enrique’s men rose to the challenge. Spurred on by their raucous supporters within the stadium, Barcelona achieved what many considered to be impossible.

Over the course of the match, they scored six goals and managed to win the tie 6-5 on aggregate.

As such, ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated Champions League rematch between PSG and Barcelona, we’ve made a quiz to test your knowledge of the famous ‘Remontada’ from four years ago.

We’ve listed every player that started the game for both teams and it’s your job to name them all. You’ll have five minutes to name 22 players.

Most of them will be easy enough to get, but one or two may catch you out. All the best and let us know how you get on.



If the quiz doesn’t work, click here to play.

