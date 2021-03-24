Can you name the Republic of Ireland starting eleven that secured a famous 1-0 victory over the Netherlands during their 2002 World Cup qualifier?

Back in September 2001, Mick McCarthy’s Ireland faced the daunting prospect of overcoming Louis van Gaal’s star-studded Holland team.

The Dutch had reached the semi-finals of Euro 2000 just a year prior and they were the heavy favourites to beat the Irish in this game.

A victory for the men in green was an absolute must in order for them to secure a spot in the play-offs for the 2002 World Cup.

By the time the full-time whistle blew, much to the surprise of many, it was Ireland who had emerged victorious after putting in one of their best performances at Lansdowne Road.

As such, this quiz is designed to test your knowledge of that famous match. It’s your job to name every player who started the game for Ireland on the day.

All the best and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz doesn’t work, click here to play.

