Can you name every team to have won the Fifa World Cup since 1930?

The World Cup was founded by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) in a bid to determine the world’s best national football team.

The competition has been held every four years since 1930 except during 1942 and 1946 because of the second World War.

The World Cup is arguably the most prestigious trophy in football and several teams and players have cemented their legacy by winning the coveted accolade.

We’ve prepared a quiz to test your knowledge of past World Cup winners. You’ll have three minutes to name all 21 winners.

All the best and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz doesn’t work, click here to play.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Quiz: Name the top 20 Premier League goalscorers of all time

Quiz: Name the top 15 most successful English football clubs of all time

Quiz: Can you name the top 10 most capped European football players?

Quiz: Can you name which city these football clubs are based in?

Quiz: Name every player who started the 2008 Champions League final between Man United & Chelsea

Name Every Irish Rugby Captain Between 2000-2020

World Rugby Young Players Of The Year

Ireland Starting XV Which Beat France In 2000 Six Nations

Ireland’s Win Over England On St Patrick’s Day 2018

Quiz: Can You Name Ireland’s Starting XI From The Playoff Victory Over Iran in 2001?

You Have Five Minutes To Solve This Premier League Brainteaser

Quiz: Name The Liverpool Players With The Most Premier League Goals This Decade

Quiz: Name The Man United Team That Beat Barcelona In the 2008 Champions League Semi-Final

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

Read More About: fifa world cup, Quiz