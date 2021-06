Can you name every team that has won the European Football Championship?

The Uefa European Football Championship or the Euros, as it’s more commonly known, was founded in 1960.

The competition was created with the aim of determining the best national team on the European continent. The tournament runs every four years and has produced 15 winners so far.

While plenty of people were looking forward to spending a month celebrating Euro 2020, the ongoing pandemic has forced the tournament to be postponed to 2021.

While we wait to see who will be crowned champions of the latest edition of the competition in the summer, we’ve compiled a quiz to see if you can recall the winners from past tournaments.

Some things to note:

Some of these countries do not exist anymore. Some nations have won on more than one occasion.

All the best and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz doesn’t work, click here to play.

If you enjoyed that quiz, why not try these Premier League brainteasers? Just click below.

Name the last player to be named the PFA Player of the Year despite his team finishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Name the last player to be named in the Premier League PFA Team of the Season despite his team finishing bottom of the table.

Name the only player in the Premier League era to be sent off before they turned 18 years of age.

Or if you want to try some of our other quizzes, just click below.

Quiz: Name the top 20 Premier League goalscorers of all time

Quiz: Name the top 15 most successful English football clubs of all time

Quiz: Can you name the top 10 most capped European football players?

Quiz: Can you name which city these football clubs are based in?

Quiz: Name every player who started the 2008 Champions League final between Man United & Chelsea

Quiz: Can you name the countries these football clubs are based in?

Quiz: Name the clubs with the most appearances in the Champions League

Read More About: European Championship, Euros, Quiz