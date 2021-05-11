Quiz: How many of these Cristiano Ronaldo facts can you name?

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the exceptional footballing superstars of this generation and is arguably the greatest player ever to have graced the sport.

Despite his jaw-dropping achievements in the game, few could’ve predicted the trajectory his career has taken since he made his senior debut back in 2002.

Ronaldo truly announced himself as one of the world’s best players during his time at Manchester United where he dazzled spectators with his dribbles, pace and wonder goals.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner would go on to break records playing for Real Madrid, Juventus and the Portuguese national team. He has scored over 760 goals and has won 33 trophies so far in his storied career.

With that in mind, this quiz is designed to test your knowledge of the legendary forward. You’ll have five minutes to name all 20 answers.

All the best and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz doesn’t work, click here to play.

Read More About: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United, Quiz, Ronaldo