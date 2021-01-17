Can you name every player who started the 2008 UEFA Champions League final?

The 2008 final was contested between Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United and Avram Grant’s Chelsea.

The final was the first one played out between two English teams in CL history. Earlier in the season, Man United beat Chelsea to the league crown in a tightly contested campaign.

Both sides battled it out for 90 minutes and grabbed a goal each forcing extra time and penalties in the end. After a nervy shootout which included a shocking miss from United’s star striker, Ferguson’s men triumphed 6-5 to take home their fifth European crown which was a joint English record at the time.

The trophy arrived forty years after their first European win in 1968 when they beat Portugal’s Benfica to the prize.

You will have five minutes to name all 22 players who started the game on the night.

Most of them will be easy enough to get, but one or two may catch you out. Good luck and let us know how you get on!

In case the quiz doesn’t work, click here to play.

