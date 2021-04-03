Can you name the Liverpool starting XI that beat Real Madrid 4-0 at Anfield in the Champions League?

During the 2008/09 season, Liverpool welcomed Real Madrid for the second leg of their Round of 16 clash in the Champions League.

The Reds had won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Yossi Benayoun at the Santiago Bernabeu.

In the return leg at Anfield, Rafael Benitez‘s men put on a masterclass, ending up with a commanding 4-0 win on the night and a 5-0 aggregate victory.

Now, ahead of Liverpool‘s highly-anticipated quarter-finals clash against Real in the Champions League on Tuesday, we’ve compiled a quiz to test your knowledge of one of their most famous European wins.

It’s your job to name the Liverpool starting XI from the aforementioned iconic 4-0 win and you’ll have five minutes to do it.

All the best and let us know how you get on.

If the quiz doesn’t work, click here to play.

