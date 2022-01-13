Quiz: Name every League Cup sponsor

League Cup sponsor quiz.

The League Cup, or EFL Cup, is coming to the end of its 62nd edition but how well do you remember the companies who sponsor it?

Over the years, the League Cup has taken on many names, owing to the number of different sponsors that have supported it.

How well do you remember the League Cup sponsors?

Those of a certain vintage, for example, will remember the cup competition bearing the name of the world’s most popular dairy product.

The signature colours of soft drink brands, beers and other companies have also adorned the trophy, which has been lifted by captains such as John Terry, Steven Gerrard and Gary Neville over the years.

That all leads us to present day, a period in which the current marketing brains behind the League Cup have taken it to the people by erm, holding draws in supermarkets as well as in the far-flung setting of Bangkok.

In total, there have been eight main sponsors of the trophy, with the first one coming on board in the 1981/82 season, while there was no main sponsor in 2016/17.

How many can you remember? Five minutes on the clock. Let us know how you get on!

If the quiz doesn’t display properly below, just click here.

