Quiz: Name the starting XI from Ireland’s victory over Italy at USA 94

The Republic of Ireland v Italy at USA 94 remains one of the country’s greatest sporting days but how well do you remember it?

For their opening group game at the World Cup, Jack Charlton’s Ireland side was pitted against Italy, one of the favourites for the tournament.

Against all the odds, the Boys in Green pulled off a famous victory, sparking celebratory scenes from New Jersey to New Ross.

Ireland v Italy quiz.

The vast majority of Irish football fans will be able to tell you who scored the winning goal on that day but what we want to know is how well do you remember the rest of the starting line-up?

The summer of 1994 ended in heartbreak at the hands of the Netherlands but for a brief moment, the nation was able to dream about matching the exploits of the 1990 World Cup.

The fact that a Roberto Baggio-inspired Italy went all the way to the final just tells us how monumental a victory this was for Charlton’s side.

Ireland v Italy starting XI.

So, test your knowledge of June 18th 1994 with our quiz below. We’ll give you five minutes – be sure to share with your friends and let us know how you get on!

If the quiz isn’t displaying properly click here.

