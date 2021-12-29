Quiz: Name the Ireland starting XI from the Euro 96 play-off defeat to Holland

Ireland v Holland quiz.

The Republic of Ireland have got a storied history of playing against Holland and more often than not, it’s the Dutch who have come out on top.

Sure, Jason McAteer famously put the Oranje to the sword in 2001 but before that, the proponents of Total Football had knocked Ireland out of USA 94, as well as Euro 96, before the latter tournament had even begun.

Nations clash at Anfield.

An unusual play-off system was used for the tournament in England that year, with just the two lowest-ranked runners-up in qualifying pitted against each other in a one-off game.

Ireland and Holland would go up each other at Anfield, in what was effectively a home game for the Boys in Green, given Liverpool’s Irish connections and the fact that the city is just a hop and a skip across the water.

However, a brace from a 19-year-old Patrick Kluivert meant that Ireland wouldn’t be going to Euro 96, marking the end of a golden age for Irish soccer and many of its key figures, including manager Jack Charlton, who bid an emotional farewell to supporters at the end of the game.

Test your memory.

What we want to know is how well you remember the Ireland starting line-up on that cold December night. We’ll give you a generous seven minutes as there are a couple of players who played outside their most noted positions.

Let us know how you get on! If the quiz isn’t displaying properly, click here.

